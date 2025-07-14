Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60W showcases capabilities during Jolly Vihar 25 [Image 3 of 6]

    HH-60W showcases capabilities during Jolly Vihar 25

    KöRöS-HILL, HUNGARY

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron executes tactical flight scenarios during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. Mission training reinforces Airmen’s abilities and assurance to respond efficiently in support of national and allied missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 04:42
    Photo ID: 9197235
    VIRIN: 250717-F-LD437-1181
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: KöRöS-HILL, HU
    This work, HH-60W showcases capabilities during Jolly Vihar 25 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th RQS
    WeAreNATO
    HH60W
    56th RGS
    JV25
    Jolly Vihar 25

