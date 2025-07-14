HH-60W showcases capabilities during Jolly Vihar 25

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron executes tactical flight scenarios during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. Mission training reinforces Airmen’s abilities and assurance to respond efficiently in support of national and allied missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
