A 56th Rescue Generation Squadron special mission aviator attends to a GAU-21on an HH-60W Jolly Green II during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. Jolly Vihar 25 sharpens interoperability and prepares the 56th Rescue Squadron to respond rapidly during real-world missions and crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9197238
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-LD437-1234
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.18 MB
|Location:
|KöRöS-HILL, HU
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, HH-60W showcases capabilities during Jolly Vihar 25 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.