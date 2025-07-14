Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60W showcases capabilities during Jolly Vihar 25 [Image 6 of 6]

    HH-60W showcases capabilities during Jolly Vihar 25

    KöRöS-HILL, HUNGARY

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A 56th Rescue Generation Squadron special mission aviator attends to a GAU-21on an HH-60W Jolly Green II during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. Jolly Vihar 25 sharpens interoperability and prepares the 56th Rescue Squadron to respond rapidly during real-world missions and crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 04:42
    Photo ID: 9197238
    VIRIN: 250717-F-LD437-1234
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: KöRöS-HILL, HU
    56th RQS
    WeAreNATO
    HH60W
    56th RGS
    JV25
    Jolly Vihar 25

