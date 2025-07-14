HH-60W showcases capabilities during Jolly Vihar 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 56th Rescue Generation Squadron special mission aviator attends to a GAU-21on an HH-60W Jolly Green II during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. Jolly Vihar 25 sharpens interoperability and prepares the 56th Rescue Squadron to respond rapidly during real-world missions and crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)