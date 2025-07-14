The Painted Rock Trail in the Carrizo Plain near Los Padres National Forest in central California includes 3,000 - 4,000-year-old Native American pictographs which firefighters were able to protect during the Madre Fire, July 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9196351
|VIRIN:
|250703-A-A5038-1013
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hunter Liggett supports the Madre Fire [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hunter Liggett supports the Madre Fire 2025
No keywords found.