Fort Hunter Liggett supports the Madre Fire 2025

Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) provided three heavy equipment operators and two firefighters for a 12-day deployment to support the Madre Fire in the Los Padres National Forest’s remote central California area from July 2-14, 2025. They were part of the team of hundreds of firefighters and support personnel committed to containing the wildland fire, which also included seven firefighting air tankers, four helicopters, 46 fire engines and seven bulldozers assigned to fight the fire.

The team’s initial assignment upon arrival around midnight on July 2 was to construct direct lines in the Soda Lake area in the Carrizo Plain. This involves bulldozers to remove fuel down to bare soil to prevent further movement of the fire. Throughout the remainder of their assignment, the dozers helped repair and maintain existing lines in the eastern edge of the fire.

FHL firefighter Rayfield DiLonardo said they worked 14–16-hour days and rested at the Santa Maria base camp. He was assigned as Heavy Equipment Boss (Trainee) and successfully completed his third assignment for qualification. His responsibilities involved scouting the fire line, communicating between the dozer operators and their division chief, and coordinating logistical needs.

The Carrizo Plain has numerous values at risk including Native American rock art, Tule elk, Pronghorn antelope and the endangered Giant Kangaroo rat. “It’s great being able to help protect them…because once they’re gone, they’re gone,” said DiLonardo.

DiLonardo has been a firefighter for 17 years and has been with the FHL Fire Department since April 2022. His passion for this career was sparked during a high school career project involving firefighting. “It’s an exciting job and I enjoy helping protect lives and property. I couldn’t think of doing anything else.”

“Getting responders to the scene quickly is critical,” said Rich Camacho, the Director of FHL Emergency Services. “When we received the request from CALFIRE on July 2, the fire had consumed about 9,000 acres. By the time our team arrived three hours later, the fire had already doubled in size, burning in the Chimineas ranch land trust, Carrizo Plain National Monument and the Los Padres National Forest.”

“This was a great opportunity to enhance our fire department’s readiness by conducting firefighting operations in fuels that mirror the types of fuel loads we have on base,” said Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Smith. “The more experience our personnel have in conducting joint operations, the better prepared they are at our installation and supporting mutual aid partners.”

The three FHL Directorate of Public Works heavy equipment operators are specifically trained in wildland fire management to support the Madre Fire. The training includes online classes and hands-on training and exercises given by the FHL Fire Department. Some things they learn include the types of fuel, length of flames and best way to approach them. They also must do an annual refresher to maintain their wildland firefighting certification and skills.

Ronnie Rosas, a heavy equipment operator supervisor, is a seasoned dozer operator at FHL and with wildland fires. He has worked at FHL since 1987 and has supported more than 30 mutual aid fires. Rosas is happy that his new operators got a chance to experience their first wildland fire and exercise the skills they learned in training.

“This training has helped me tremendously...without it, I’d be lost,” said Rosas. “This fire was tough because it was dark, and the wind was blowing hard. Your adrenaline is pumping...it’s hot and smoky. And you’re trying to defeat it as opposed to it defeating you.”

The State of California and the U.S. Army have an excellent mutual aid relationship and partnership. The U.S. Army receives full reimbursement for equipment and personnel assigned to the fire support.

The Madre Fire began July 2 and as of July 21, it is at 97% containment and more than 80,000 acres burned. The fire is managed by Los Padres National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management. For official fire updates, visit the CALFIRE website: https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2025/7/2/madre-fire/updates