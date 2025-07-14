One of the Fort Hunter Liggett dozers supporting CAL Fire’s mutual aid request to contain the Madre Fire in central California, July 2025. Photo by Fort Hunter Liggett firefighter Rayfield DiLonardo.
Fort Hunter Liggett supports the Madre Fire 2025
