Pentagon Hosts Future-Forward Prototype Showcase

Pentagon employees look at unmanned aerial and ground system prototypes during the Rapid Prototype Display event at the Pentagon Center Courtyard, Arlington, Va., July 16, 2025. The event showcased cutting-edge technologies under accelerated development to support joint operations in multiple domains. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)