    Pentagon Hosts Future-Forward Prototype Showcase [Image 19 of 24]

    Pentagon Hosts Future-Forward Prototype Showcase

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Service members look at unmanned aerial and ground system prototypes during the Rapid Prototype Display event at the Pentagon Center Courtyard, Arlington, Va., July 16, 2025. The event showcased cutting-edge technologies under accelerated development to support joint operations in multiple domains. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 10:32
    Photo ID: 9195376
    VIRIN: 250716-A-YY901-1072
    Resolution: 7416x4944
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Pentagon Hosts Future-Forward Prototype Showcase [Image 24 of 24], by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

