    Pentagon Hosts Future-Forward Prototype Showcase [Image 18 of 24]

    Pentagon Hosts Future-Forward Prototype Showcase

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    A U.S. Airman views a display board featuriing the Anubis M-Code GPS Receiver Chipset, developed by Qualcomm, during the Rapid Prototype Display event at the Pentagon Center Courtyard, Arlington, Va., July 16, 2025. The event showcased cutting-edge technologies under accelerated development to support joint operations in multiple domains. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 10:32
    Photo ID: 9195374
    VIRIN: 250716-A-YY901-1918
    Resolution: 7639x5093
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
