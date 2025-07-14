US, Turkish paratroopers launch Agile Spirit 25 with joint airborne operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade hold static lines and await instructions from a U.S. Air Force loadmaster aboard a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the Delaware Air National Guard during Agile Spirit 25 over Türkiye, July 21, 2025. The joint airborne operation marked the start of Agile Spirit 25, with approximately 340 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade jumping from Incirlik Air Base alongside 100 Turkish Army paratroopers. Following the airborne assault, U.S. forces will transition to Georgia for a series of multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)