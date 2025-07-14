Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Turkish paratroopers launch Agile Spirit 25 with joint airborne operation [Image 27 of 30]

    US, Turkish paratroopers launch Agile Spirit 25 with joint airborne operation

    TURKEY

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and a Turkish air force loadmaster prepare for a static-line jump onboard a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the Delaware Air National Guard during Agile Spirit 25 over Türkiye, July 21, 2025. The joint airborne operation marked the start of Agile Spirit 25, with approximately 340 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade jumping from Incirlik Air Base alongside 100 Turkish Army paratroopers. Following the airborne assault, U.S. forces will transition to Georgia for a series of multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 05:59
    Photo ID: 9194872
    VIRIN: 250721-F-VB704-1249
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.81 MB
    Location: TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Turkish paratroopers launch Agile Spirit 25 with joint airborne operation [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Incirlik AB
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit
    Türkiye

