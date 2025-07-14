US, Turkish paratroopers launch Agile Spirit 25 with joint airborne operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade secures himself to a static line onboard a C-130H Hercules aircraft from the Delaware Air National Guard over Türkiye, July 21, 2025. The joint airborne operation marked the start of Agile Spirit 25, with approximately 340 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade jumping from Incirlik Air Base alongside 100 Turkish Army paratroopers. Following the airborne assault, U.S. forces will transition to Georgia for a series of multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)