US, Turkish paratroopers launch Agile Spirit 25 with joint airborne operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Turkish air force loadmaster monitors the drop zone from a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the Delaware Air National Guard during a joint airborne operation over Türkiye, July 21, 2025. The operation marked the start of Agile Spirit 25, with approximately 340 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade jumping from Incirlik Air Base alongside 100 Turkish Army paratroopers. Following the airborne assault, U.S. forces will transition to Georgia for a series of multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)