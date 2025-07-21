Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025

Australian Airmen examine the door of the AC-17 that will be utilized by the U.S., German, and French militaries in a combined joint airborne operation in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 00:13
|Photo ID:
|9194626
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-MF630-3916
|Resolution:
|4614x3076
|Size:
|10.06 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
