Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025

Australian Airmen examine the door of the AC-17 that will be utilized by the U.S., German, and French militaries in a combined joint airborne operation in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)