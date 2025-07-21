Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French paratroopers familiarize themselves with the AC-117 they will jump from in the U.S., German, and French combined joint parachute training in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)