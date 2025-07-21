Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025 [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025

    AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    French paratroopers participate in an airborne operations class in the U.S., German, and French combined joint parachute training in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 00:13
    Photo ID: 9194621
    VIRIN: 250719-A-MF630-4193
    Resolution: 2869x4304
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025
    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025
    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025
    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025
    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025
    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025
    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025
    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025
    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025
    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025
    Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download