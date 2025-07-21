Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025

French paratroopers participate in an airborne operations class in the U.S., German, and French combined joint parachute training in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 00:13
|Photo ID:
|9194621
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-MF630-4193
|Resolution:
|2869x4304
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
