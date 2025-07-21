Joint Airborne Operations Pre Jump 21 July 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army infantry officer and jumpmaster, 1st Lt. Ben Lockey, from the 11th Airborne Division, leads a class ahead of U.S., German, and French combined joint airborne operations in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)