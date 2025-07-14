Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, visits MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Force Pacific.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, right, commanding officer, U.S. Forces Japan, and a Texas native, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Masahito Yajima, commander, Air Defense Command, observe bilateral hot pit refueling during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)