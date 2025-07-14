Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, visits MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Force Pacific.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, commanding officer, U.S. Forces Japan, speaks to Airmen with the 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)