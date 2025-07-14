Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, visits MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Force Pacific. [Image 5 of 8]

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, visits MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Force Pacific.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, right, commanding officer, U.S. Forces Japan, awards a coin to Sgt. Noah Arnold, a station captain for Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 21:47
    Photo ID: 9194481
    VIRIN: 250716-M-RY694-1110
    Resolution: 3830x2553
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, visits MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Force Pacific.
    MCAS
    Iwakuni
    Hot Refuel
    REFORPAC
    Japan
    U.S. Air Force

