Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, visits MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Force Pacific.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, right, commanding officer, U.S. Forces Japan, awards a coin to Sgt. Noah Arnold, a station captain for Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)