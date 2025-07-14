Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, visits MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Force Pacific.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, left, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Masahito Yajima, center-right, commander, Air Defense Command, discusses the current capabilities of the air station during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)