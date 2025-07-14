Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and Japanese Air Self Defense Force conduct refueling exercise.

    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and Japanese Air Self Defense Force conduct refueling exercise.

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Airforce 1st Lt. Ian McClaugherty, a pilot with 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard, New Jersey, speaks with an U.S. Air Force Airman during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025
    Photo ID: 9194411
    VIRIN: 250715-M-TB340-1499
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    by LCpl Tyler Bassett

    MCAS
    Iwakuni
    F-16C
    REFORPAC
    Japan
    U.S. Air Force

