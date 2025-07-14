U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and Japanese Air Self Defense Force conduct refueling exercise.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, prepares to receive fuel during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones.