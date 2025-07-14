U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and Japanese Air Self Defense Force conduct refueling exercise.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airforce Airman Staff Sergeant Brown, left, and 1st Lt. Ian McClaugherty, right, with 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard, New Jersey, walks across the flightline during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones.