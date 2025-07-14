A U.S. Marine participating in exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, spools a wire during hot pit refueling at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 20:31
|Photo ID:
|9194388
|VIRIN:
|250715-M-TB340-1473
|Resolution:
|3261x4892
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and Japanese Air Self Defense Force conduct refueling exercise. [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Tyler Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.