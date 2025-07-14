U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and Japanese Air Self Defense Force conduct refueling exercise.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine participating in exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, spools a wire during hot pit refueling at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones.