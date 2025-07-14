The 17th Sustainment Brigade and 17th Special Troops Battalion command teams stand at attention during a transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jul. 5, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
This work, Nevada Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade is returning home after 10-month Middle East deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade is returning home after 10-month Middle East deployment
