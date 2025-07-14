Nevada Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade is returning home after 10-month Middle East deployment

After 10 months of conducting logistical operations across the Middle East, the Nevada Army National Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade is coming back home to the Silver State with its Task Force Warrior mission concluded. Over 200 Nevada Army Guard Soldiers participated in the international deployment.



Widely regarded as the most versatile and mobile of the sustainment brigades under the auspice of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, the Las Vegas-based unit had been deployed since September 2024. While in the Middle East, it conducted operations in 21 countries in the region and oversaw four subordinate battalions, including its own 17th Special Troops Battalion.



A critical component of the U.S. Central Command’s ongoing presence in the region, the brigade’s Soldiers oversaw supply chain processes, transportation, maintenance, and medical services throughout the theater. The brigade completed more than 300 missions and supported numerous large-scale exercises in 13 countries to ensure nonstop logistical support to even the most remote bases and posts in the region.



Post-deployment statistics reveal that the brigade facilitated the movement of more than 1 million kilograms of armaments and distributed over 900,000 cases of bottled water. The brigade also delivered more than 13 million pounds of mail throughout the region. Additionally, the unit managed over $80 million of Class I materials across the CENTCOM theater, including the stocking of seven dining facilities.



Col. Joseph Claros, the commander of the 17th Sustainment Brigade, was pleased with the brigade’s ability to adapt and overcome while on an international stage.



“The brigade’s performance under Task Force Warrior during this deployment is a testament to our Soldiers’ ability to be flexible, responsive, and effective in rapid decision-making,” Claros said.



About 70 percent of the unit’s Soldiers were on their first deployment. The brigade was composed of Soldiers from every corner of the Silver State; many voluntarily transferred from other Nevada Army Guard units to contribute their experience and skills to strengthen the organization and guarantee a successful deployment.



Claros emphasized that the brigade’s collaborative strength ensured the unit’s effectiveness.



“The brigade succeeded for two reasons — constant collaboration and communication from the top down,” Claros said. “Both the officers and non-commissioned officers had the ability to articulate problems to higher echelons and work with our partners to support the entire CENTCOM theater of operations.”



Sgt. Rory Rodriguez, a communications specialist, said his military job and ancillary opportunities kept him busy every minute of the deployment. He completed Air Assault School and was promoted to sergeant during the deployment. He often carried the unit guidon during fitness runs and embraced every opportunity to represent the 17th Sustainment Brigade with pride and dignity.



“I know that I made an impact theater-wide,” Rodriguez said. “Supporting medical communications and getting systems back online helped units perform their missions. It felt good to be part of that effort.”



While executing its mission, the brigade’s Soldiers marked countless professional milestones. During the deployment, two Soldiers earned Legion of Merit awards; 45 received Meritorious Service Medals; 156 garnered Army Commendation Medals; and 39 received Army Achievement Medals. Approximately 40 Soldiers were promoted during the mobilization.



The brigade’s Soldiers also continued to pursue their professional development goals while abroad to enhance their personal readiness. Course completions included: 14 Basic Leader Course graduates; nine Air Assault graduates; one Pathfinder badge and one Rappel Master tab. Thirty-four Soldiers completed the Norwegian Foot March, and 10 earned the German Schützenschnur marksmanship badge.



Reflecting on the complexity and pace of the international mission, Claros highlighted the rapid changes the brigade navigated this past year.



“The deployment included many defining moments that displayed the brigade’s effectiveness,” Claros said. “Rapid increases in assets, last-minute missions, and shifts in the operational landscape defined this experience. The defining moments were forged by how quickly the staff could effectively execute the orders process under pressure. That flexibility and ability to pivot and adjust made the brigade successful.”



The brigade transitioned from theater operations to its redeployment phase in early July. The majority of the brigade’s Soldiers are set to return to the Silver State later this month.



Claros said it was his pleasure to command the brigade during its Middle East deployment. It was the brigade’s first international deployment since 2016.



“Command is a privilege and leadership during a mobilization presents both challenges and rewards,” Claros said. “I’m humbled to have served with this team, the Army, the Nevada Guard, and, ultimately, the brigade’s extraordinary Soldiers.”

