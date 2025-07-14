Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade is returning home after 10-month Middle East deployment [Image 6 of 8]

    Nevada Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade is returning home after 10-month Middle East deployment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Maj. Troy Dandrea, brigade chaplain, 17th Sustainment Brigade (SB), prays over 17th SB Soldiers in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 20:22
    Photo ID: 9194380
    VIRIN: 241214-Z-KL044-1103
    Resolution: 6132x4088
    Size: 19.98 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Nevada Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade is returning home after 10-month Middle East deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nevada Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade is returning home after 10-month Middle East deployment
    Nevada Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade is returning home after 10-month Middle East deployment

