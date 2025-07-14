Nevada Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade is returning home after 10-month Middle East deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Joseph Claros (center), commander, 17th Sustainment Brigade, awards Staff Sgt. Diana Olivares (left) the unit's Shoulder Sleeve Insignia-Military Operations in Hostile Conditions in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 12, 2025. Soldiers with the 17th Sustainment Brigade were deployed to the CENTCOM region in September of 2024 to support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)