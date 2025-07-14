Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance' [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. service members standby to perform a simulated medical evacuation at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 16, 2025. Operation Dustoff Vigilance enabled Airmen and Soldiers to work together on personnel recovery procedures in simulated contested environments.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 18:06
    Photo ID: 9194104
    VIRIN: 250716-F-SK849-8989
    Resolution: 4378x2463
    Size: 8.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance' [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'
    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'
    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'
    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'
    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Bullis
    Texas National Guard
    JBSA
    Black Hawk
    San Antonio
    Dustoff Vigilance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download