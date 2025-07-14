Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

U.S. service members standby to perform a simulated medical evacuation at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 16, 2025. Operation Dustoff Vigilance enabled Airmen and Soldiers to work together on personnel recovery procedures in simulated contested environments.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez)
|07.16.2025
|07.21.2025 18:06
|9194104
|250716-F-SK849-8989
|4378x2463
|8.79 MB
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|7
|0
