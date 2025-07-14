Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevier Gonzalez 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Army National Guard 1st Lt. James Nappe, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment of the Texas Military Department pilot and platoon leader, scans coordinates with U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Jaime Reyna and Mauricio Guzman, 2-149th AVN REGT helicopter mechanics, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 16, 2025. Nappe and his team participated in Operation Dustoff Vigilance, a day-long exercise meant to strengthen field survival skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevier Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 18:06
    Photo ID: 9194084
    VIRIN: 250716-F-CE637-5031
    Resolution: 5645x3763
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance' [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trevier Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Bullis
    Texas National Guard
    JBSA
    Black Hawk
    San Antonio
    Dustoff Vigilance

