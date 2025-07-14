Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard 1st Lt. James Nappe, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment of the Texas Military Department pilot and platoon leader, scans coordinates with U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Jaime Reyna and Mauricio Guzman, 2-149th AVN REGT helicopter mechanics, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 16, 2025. Nappe and his team participated in Operation Dustoff Vigilance, a day-long exercise meant to strengthen field survival skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevier Gonzalez)