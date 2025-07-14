Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Stephens, Army National Guard flight surgeon, rides in a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 16, 2025. The flight was one of the many training scenarios during Operation Dustoff Vigilance, a joint medical evacuation training event designed to enhance coordination between Army and Air Force personnel.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez)