    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance' [Image 3 of 5]

    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Stephens, Army National Guard flight surgeon, rides in a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 16, 2025. The flight was one of the many training scenarios during Operation Dustoff Vigilance, a joint medical evacuation training event designed to enhance coordination between Army and Air Force personnel.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 18:06
    Photo ID: 9194099
    VIRIN: 250716-F-SK849-7408
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance' [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Bullis
    Texas National Guard
    JBSA
    Black Hawk
    San Antonio
    Dustoff Vigilance

