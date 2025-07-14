Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Stephens, Army National Guard flight surgeon, rides in a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 16, 2025. The flight was one of the many training scenarios during Operation Dustoff Vigilance, a joint medical evacuation training event designed to enhance coordination between Army and Air Force personnel.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9194099
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-SK849-7408
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
