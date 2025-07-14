Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

Kjall Gopaul, Department of Defense Senior Civilian Pathfinder, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Petrie, Texas Army National Guard flight medic, prepares for a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to land at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 16, 2025. The scenario, as part of Operation Dustoff Vigilance, tested precision air-ground operations to prepare members for austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9194102
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-SK849-6613
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
