    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance' [Image 4 of 5]

    Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Kjall Gopaul, Department of Defense Senior Civilian Pathfinder, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Petrie, Texas Army National Guard flight medic, prepares for a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to land at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 16, 2025. The scenario, as part of Operation Dustoff Vigilance, tested precision air-ground operations to prepare members for austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 18:06
    Photo ID: 9194102
    VIRIN: 250716-F-SK849-6613
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance' [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Bullis
    Texas National Guard
    JBSA
    Black Hawk
    San Antonio
    Dustoff Vigilance

