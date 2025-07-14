Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kjall Gopaul, Department of Defense Senior Civilian Pathfinder, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Petrie, Texas Army National Guard flight medic, prepares for a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to land at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 16, 2025. The scenario, as part of Operation Dustoff Vigilance, tested precision air-ground operations to prepare members for austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez)