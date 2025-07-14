2-87 IN Receives Hands On Engagement with ATIS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ethan Parker, product designer for Army Training Information System, talks about system capabilities of the ATIS’s platform on Fort Drum, New York, July 21, 2025. The ATIS team delivers streamlined training tools, improves readiness, reduces administrative burden, and ensures more effective training delivery Army-wide. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)