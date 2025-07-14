Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-87 IN Receives Hands On Engagement with ATIS [Image 3 of 7]

    2-87 IN Receives Hands On Engagement with ATIS

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Ethan Parker, product designer for Army Training Information System, talks about system capabilities of the ATIS’s platform on Fort Drum, New York, July 21, 2025. The ATIS team delivers streamlined training tools, improves readiness, reduces administrative burden, and ensures more effective training delivery Army-wide. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 13:41
    Photo ID: 9193218
    VIRIN: 250721-A-LR057-3002
    Resolution: 4945x3297
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    FortDrum
    training
    U.S. Army
    10th Mountain Division
    Commandos

