2-87 IN Receives Hands On Engagement with ATIS

1st Lt. Erik Nygaard, left, an executive officer in 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), gets on-site training with Capt. Zachary, middle, Walminski, a company commander in 2nd BN, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd BCT, 10th Mountain Division (LI), by Ethan Parker, product designer for Army Training Information System, on Fort Drum, New York, July 21, 2025. The ATIS team delivers streamlined training tools, improves readiness, reduces administrative burden, and ensures more effective training delivery Army-wide. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)