2-87 IN Receives Hands On Engagement with ATIS

Gary Evans, left, product manager for the Army Training Information System, explains ATIS’s capabilities to Capt. Zachary Walminski, right, a company commander in 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), on Fort Drum, New York, July 21, 2025. The ATIS team delivers streamlined training tools, improves readiness, reduces administrative burden, and ensures more effective training delivery Army-wide. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)