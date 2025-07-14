Operation Healthy Tennessee Medical Services

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen Otanes, a dentist, assigned to the 99th Air Base Wing, Dental Squadron, Nev., prepares dental equipment during Operation Healthy Tennessee, Bledsoe County High School, Bledsoe County, Tenn., July 11, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe and Rhea County, as well as the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)