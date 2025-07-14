Operation Healthy Tennessee Medical Services

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jessica DeFazio and Capt. Alexandria Fava, both dentists, assigned to the 99th Air Base Wing, Dental Squadron, Nev., prepares a patient for a dental x-ray during Operation Healthy Tennessee, Bledsoe County High School, Bledsoe County, Tenn., July 11, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe and Rhea County, as well as the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)
