Operation Healthy Tennessee Medical Services

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Bradley Schmidt, a dentist, assigned to the 88th Air Base Wing, Dental Squadron, Ohio, and Senior Airman Sabrena Munoz, a dental assistant, assigned to the 184th Wing, Medical Group, perform dental care on a patient during Operation Healthy Tennessee, Bledsoe County High School, Bledsoe County, Tenn., July 11, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe and Rhea County, as well as the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)