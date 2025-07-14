Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Healthy Tennessee Medical Services [Image 9 of 11]

    Operation Healthy Tennessee Medical Services

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexandria Fava, a dentist, and Airman 1st Class Shanikka Grant, a dental assistant, both assigned to the 99th Air Base Wing, Dental Squadron, Nev., perform dental care on a patient during Operation Healthy Tennessee, Bledsoe County High School, Bledsoe County, Tenn., July 11, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe and Rhea County, as well as the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)

