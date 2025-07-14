Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Medical Team Conducts Health Engagements in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga [Image 7 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Medical Team Conducts Health Engagements in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga

    NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA

    06.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (June 24, 2025) U.S. service members deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2025 (PP-25), and local healthcare workers at Mu’a Health Centre pose for a group photo during PP-25 in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga, June 24, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset/Released)

    Tonga
    IndoPacific
    Nuku’alofa
    CTF-73
    PP25
    Pacific Partnership

