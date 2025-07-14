Pacific Partnership 2025 Medical Team Conducts Health Engagements in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (June 24, 2025) U.S. Army Maj. Tiffany Wilson, center, Nurse Practioner deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2025 (PP-25), delivers prenatal care to a local patient during a health consultation at Vaiola Hospital as part of PP-25 in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga, June 24, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset/Released)