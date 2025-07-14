Pacific Partnership 2025 Medical Team Conducts Health Engagements in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (June 24, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sean Foley, center, Critical Care Physician with Pacific Partnership 2025 (PP-25), and U.S. Navy Lt. Brittany Debow, left, Critical Care Nurse with PP-25, assist Dr. Richard Taumoepeau, a local physician, right, during an ultrasound-guided thoracentesis on a local patient at Vaiola Hospital as part of PP-25 in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga, June 24, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset/Released)