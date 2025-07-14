U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Elyce Nerheim, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics readiness officer, observes the gauge on a tank at at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, July 14, 2025. The liquid oxygen will be used on an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint to provide air in case of an emergency in which the cabin loses pressurization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 21:24
|Photo ID:
|9191397
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-XK483-1002
|Resolution:
|2160x3840
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th POL and RAAF fill liquid oxygen tanks at Talon Shield [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.