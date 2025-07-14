319th POL and RAAF fill liquid oxygen tanks at Talon Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Thiry, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, explains tank flling procedures to 2nd Lt. Elyce Nerheim, 319th LRS logistics readiness officer, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, July 14, 2025. The liquid oxygen will be used on an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint to provide air in case of an emergency in which the cabin loses pressurization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)