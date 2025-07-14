319th POL and RAAF fill liquid oxygen tanks at Talon Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force fuels management technicians from the 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron and one from the 10 Squadron fill up two liquid oxygen tanks at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, July 14, 2025. The liquid oxygen will be used on an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint to provide air in case of an emergency in which the cabin loses pressurization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)