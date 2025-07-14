319th POL and RAAF fill liquid oxygen tanks at Talon Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Martin Dicken, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, adjusts a hose to fill up portable tanks with liquid oxygen at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, July 14, 2025. The liquid oxygen will be used on an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint to provide air in case of an emergency in which the cabin loses pressurization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)