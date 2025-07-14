Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th POL and RAAF fill liquid oxygen tanks at Talon Shield [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    319th POL and RAAF fill liquid oxygen tanks at Talon Shield

    RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    55th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Martin Dicken, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, adjusts a hose to fill up portable tanks with liquid oxygen at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, July 14, 2025. The liquid oxygen will be used on an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint to provide air in case of an emergency in which the cabin loses pressurization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 21:24
    Photo ID: 9191393
    VIRIN: 250714-F-XK483-1008
    Resolution: 4407x3526
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th POL and RAAF fill liquid oxygen tanks at Talon Shield [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th POL and RAAF fill liquid oxygen tanks at Talon Shield
    319th POL and RAAF fill liquid oxygen tanks at Talon Shield
    319th POL and RAAF fill liquid oxygen tanks at Talon Shield
    319th POL and RAAF fill liquid oxygen tanks at Talon Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAAF
    Edinburgh
    Talisman Sabre
    TalismanSabre25
    Talon Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download