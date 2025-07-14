Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, right, Air Mobility Command commander, gives accolades to Senior Airman Asia Tucker, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation journeyman, during a visit at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2025. Lamontagne toured Andersen to oversee operations for the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise. AMC’s rapid deployment into the theater provides global mobility required to enable the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the DLE series, encompassing all branches of the Department of Defense, along with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 21:11
    Photo ID: 9191371
    VIRIN: 250716-F-CX880-1234
    Resolution: 4141x2760
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AMC commander visits Andersen AFB during DLE series [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Andersen Air Force Base
    AMC
    USAF
    DLE2025
    Department-Level Exercise series

