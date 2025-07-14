U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, right, Air Mobility Command commander, gives accolades to Senior Airman Asia Tucker, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation journeyman, during a visit at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2025. Lamontagne toured Andersen to oversee operations for the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise. AMC’s rapid deployment into the theater provides global mobility required to enable the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the DLE series, encompassing all branches of the Department of Defense, along with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 21:11
|Photo ID:
|9191371
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-CX880-1234
|Resolution:
|4141x2760
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC commander visits Andersen AFB during DLE series [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.