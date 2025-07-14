AMC commander visits Andersen AFB during DLE series

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, right, Air Mobility Command commander, gives accolades to Senior Airman Asia Tucker, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation journeyman, during a visit at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2025. Lamontagne toured Andersen to oversee operations for the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise. AMC’s rapid deployment into the theater provides global mobility required to enable the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the DLE series, encompassing all branches of the Department of Defense, along with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)