AMC commander visits Andersen AFB during DLE series

U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, right, Air Mobility Command commander coins 2nd Lt. Gabriel Brown, 36th Contingency Response Group executive, during a visit at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2025. Lamontagne toured Andersen to oversee operations for the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series. AMC’s rapid deployment into the theater provides global mobility required to enable the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the DLE series, encompassing all branches of the Department of Defense, along with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)