    AMC commander visits Andersen AFB during DLE series [Image 3 of 5]

    AMC commander visits Andersen AFB during DLE series

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Chavez, 36th Operations Support Squadron Intel Flight commander, and Staff Sgt. Whitney Stephens, 36th OSS tactical data link planner, pose for a photo after receiving coins from Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander during his visit at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2025. Lamontagne toured Andersen AFB to observe AMC’s rapid deployment into the Indo-Pacific theater as part of the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with the allies and partners, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 21:11
    Photo ID: 9191370
    VIRIN: 250716-F-CX880-1149
    Resolution: 4224x2816
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Air Mobility Command
    Andersen Air Force Base
    AMC
    USAF
    DLE2025
    Department-Level Exercise series

