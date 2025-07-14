AMC commander visits Andersen AFB during DLE series

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles “Dan” Cooley, 36th Wing commander, points at the flightline during a visit for Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2025. Lamontagne toured Andersen AFB to observe AMC’s rapid deployment into the Indo-Pacific theater as part of the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with the allies and partners, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)